3 people shot, including 2 children, on Near West Side

At least three people were injured, including two teens, in a shooting on the Near West Side Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Oakley at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Three victims were on a sidewalk when they were struck by gunfire.

A 16-year-old was shot in the buttocks and chest, and a 17-year-old was hit in the thigh. A 52-year-old man was also hit in the armpit, according to police.

All three were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

No suspects were in custody, and an investigation remains underway.