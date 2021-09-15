3 People Shot After Multiple Gunmen Open Fire Outside Englewood Business

Three people were injured when multiple gunmen fired shots at them outside of an Englewood business on Wednesday, according to Chicago police.

According to police, the three people were standing outside of a business in the 7000 block of South Halsted at approximately 6:18 p.m. when they were approached by two vehicles.

Multiple gunmen then got out of the cars, pulled out weapons and opened fire, striking the three victims.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the chest and the arm, and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. A woman was struck in the leg, abdomen and arm, and another woman was hit in the knee, and both were transported to area hospitals in good condition, police said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.