Englewood

3 People Shot After Multiple Gunmen Open Fire Outside Englewood Business

Three people were injured when multiple gunmen fired shots at them outside of an Englewood business on Wednesday, according to Chicago police.

According to police, the three people were standing outside of a business in the 7000 block of South Halsted at approximately 6:18 p.m. when they were approached by two vehicles.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Multiple gunmen then got out of the cars, pulled out weapons and opened fire, striking the three victims.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the chest and the arm, and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. A woman was struck in the leg, abdomen and arm, and another woman was hit in the knee, and both were transported to area hospitals in good condition, police said.

Local

West Humboldt Park 36 mins ago

2 Men Killed After Stabbing, Shooting One Another Outside NW Side Business, Police Say

bank of america chicago marathon 1 hour ago

Bank of America Chicago Marathon: Date, COVID Protocols, Other Details

Detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

This article tagged under:

EnglewoodChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us