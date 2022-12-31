3 People Injured in West Town Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after three people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in the city's West Town neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 2:07 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Honore. According to officials, three men were walking in an alley when they were approached by an unidentified man who was armed with a handgun. The suspect started shouting at the victims then fired multiple rounds before running away, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and listed in fair condition at the hospital. A 38-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was hospitalized in critical condition. A third victim, a 28-year-old man, was hit in the abdomen and groin. He was also listed in critical condition, authorities said.

No one was in custody early Saturday as detectives continued to investigate.