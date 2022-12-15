3 People in Critical Condition Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in North Lawndale Home

Three people are in critical condition and another person has been hospitalized after fire officials responded to a high carbon monoxide reading inside a single-family home in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Fire officials said firefighters responded to a home in the 1800 block of South St. Louis Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. when carbon monoxide readings near 500 ppm were detected inside the home.

Officials said of the four individuals hospitalized, three were in critical condition, including an 80-year-old woman who was discovered unconscious. Two additional people inside the residence refused medical treatment.

No working carbon monoxide detectors were found inside the home, with officials adding that the home's furnace may have been the cause of the incident.

There is no further information currently available.