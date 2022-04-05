3 People Found Shot to Death Inside Morgan Park Residence, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police remain on the scene Tuesday evening after three people were found shot to death inside of a Morgan Park residence on the city’s Far South Side.

According to police, the three victims were discovered inside of a home in the 11300 block of South Green at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday.

An 81-year-old woman had suffered a gunshot wound to her head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 65-year-old woman had been shot in the right torso, and was pronounced dead, while a 61-year-old man, also shot in the right torso, was pronounced dead at the scene as well.

Detectives remain on the scene Tuesday, and are investigating the case as a homicide.

No further details were available, and we will continue to update this story as new information emerges.