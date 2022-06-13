Round Lake Beach

3 People Found Dead in Round Lake Beach Home, Homicide Investigation Underway

The victims had yet to be identified as of late Monday afternoon.

Police in far north suburban Round Lake Beach have opened a homicide investigation into the deaths of three people whose bodies were discovered Monday, authorities said.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., the Round Lake Beach Police Department was called to perform a well-being check at a home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane, according to a news release from police. Once officers arrived, they found three people dead inside the home.

Police haven't released additional information, citing an active investigation, but did say the incident was isolated, and there was no further risk to the public.

