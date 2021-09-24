Midwest

3 Most Expensive Out-of-State Colleges Located in Illinois, Midwest: Study

Among the 15 most expensive colleges for out-of-state students, three Midwestern schools have some of the highest tuition rates, according to a newly released study.

University of Chicago was ranked by ACE as the most expensive college in the U.S. for students outside of Illinois, with average tuition cost of $81,531 and average starting pay at $65,800.

Earning a No. 4 placement on the list, Northwestern University's average tuition cost is $78,654 and starting pay is typically $64,600, the study showed.

In St. Louis, Washington University was ranked No. 13 on the list. According to the data, the school's average tuition cost is $76,910 and average starting pay is $66,100.

Click here for the full list of rankings, average tuition costs and average starting pay.

Here's where other schools fell on the list:

  1. University of Chicago
  2. Columbia University
  3. Harvey Mudd College
  4. Northwestern University
  5. Barnard College
  6. Scripps College
  7. Brown University
  8. University of Southern California
  9. University of Pennsylvania
  10. Dartmouth College
  11. Oberlin College
  12. Duke University
  13. Washington University
  14. Fordham University
  15. Trinity College

ACE used data from The National Center For Education Statistics on the 2020-2021 school year and added the average starting pay. According to ACE, some colleges raised tuition over the past year despite many classes moving online due to the pandemic.

