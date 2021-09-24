3 Most Expensive Out-of-State Colleges Located in Illinois, Midwest: Study

Among the 15 most expensive colleges for out-of-state students, three Midwestern schools have some of the highest tuition rates, according to a newly released study.
University of Chicago was ranked by ACE as the most expensive college in the U.S. for students outside of Illinois, with average tuition cost of $81,531 and average starting pay at $65,800.
Earning a No. 4 placement on the list, Northwestern University's average tuition cost is $78,654 and starting pay is typically $64,600, the study showed.
In St. Louis, Washington University was ranked No. 13 on the list. According to the data, the school's average tuition cost is $76,910 and average starting pay is $66,100.
Here's where other schools fell on the list:
- University of Chicago
- Columbia University
- Harvey Mudd College
- Northwestern University
- Barnard College
- Scripps College
- Brown University
- University of Southern California
- University of Pennsylvania
- Dartmouth College
- Oberlin College
- Duke University
- Washington University
- Fordham University
- Trinity College
ACE used data from The National Center For Education Statistics on the 2020-2021 school year and added the average starting pay. According to ACE, some colleges raised tuition over the past year despite many classes moving online due to the pandemic.