Chicago Coronavirus

3 More Chief Judge's Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus, Bringing Total to 179

Getty Images

Three more employees of the Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the judge’s office announced Wednesday.

Additionally, a newly admitted detainee at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases among residents at the detention center to 63, along with 73 staff members there, the judge’s office said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 179 total employees of the chief judge’s office have tested positive for COVID-19, the judge’s office said. Twelve judges have also contracted the virus.

Local

Hammond 26 mins ago

Hammond Mayor Wants to Sell Raw Water to Joliet in Illinois

Illinois Basketball 43 mins ago

Dosunmu, Curbelo Lead No. 8 Illinois Past Chicago State

The judge’s office said they have contacted anyone who had close contact with those who tested positive, and have cleaned any workplaces they may have entered.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago CoronavirusCook County Circuit CourtNear West SideBridgeviewCook County Juvenile Detention Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us