3-Month-Old Boy Dies Day After South Side Hit-and-Run

A 3-month-old boy died early Monday after being injured in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead and a 12-year-old boy seriously hurt on the South Side.

Two people were driving a stolen burgundy Chevy Malibu when they crashed into a black car about 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

A 39-year-old woman in the black car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity has not been released.

The baby, Sebastian Taylor, was pulled from the car and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:42 a.m. Monday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A 12-year-old boy was thrown from the car and taken to the Comer in critical condition, police said.

The people in the Malibu remain at large, police said.