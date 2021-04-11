$3 Million Bail Set for Chicago Man Charged With Shooting Oak Park Police Officer

A 27-year-old Chicago man accused of shooting an Oak Park police officer during a traffic stop last week was ordered held on $3 million bail Sunday.

Enrique Rosa exited his vehicle and “immediately opened fire” on officers, prosecutors said in court Sunday.

Rosa, who was also shot when the officer returned fire, is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and aggravated battery with a firearm, Oak Park officials said in a statement.

Rosa remains hospitalized and wasn’t present for the court hearing.

The incident unfolded about 7 a.m. April 8 after Rosa’s girlfriend informed Forest Park he had taken her vehicle and was heading to harm her mother, prosecutors said.

Forest Park police alerted neighboring districts, and Oak Park officers pulled over Rosa’s car on the Harlem Avenue bridge over the Eisenhower Expressway, prosecutors said.

After Rosa stopped his car, he allegedly got out and “immediately opened fire” on police, striking an officer in the arm and leg, prosecutors said. An officer returned fire and shot Rosa twice in the leg.

Rosa and the officer were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where both underwent surgery, prosecutors said. The officer was released Saturday.

Illinois State Police said they were investigating the officer’s use of force.

Rosa allegedly told medical officials at the hospital that “he was hoping the police officer would kill him,” prosecutors said.

His attorney said he is a father of three children and currently works as a sales lead at a Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Rosa has previously served time in the Illinois Department of Corrections for battery to a peace officer, prosecutors said.

In setting bail, Judge Charles Beach noted this is “not the first time Mr. Rosa has been involved in aggressive acts towards a police officer.”

He was ordered held on a $3 million bond.