3 Midwest Universities Rank Among Nation's Top 15 in New Report

Two universities from Illinois and one from Indiana have been named among the top 15 in the U.S. for 2022, according to newly released college rankings.

The Best Colleges in the United States list, released by College Factual, placed University of Chicago at No. 7 in the nation. Northwestern University in Evanston followed at No. 14, while University of Notre Dame was ranked closely behind at No. 15.

University of Chicago was listed as having an 86% graduation rate with students making $68,100 in early-career earnings. The school also ranked as the No. 1 best college in Illinois.

As the second best college in Illinois, according to the report, Northwestern University was listed as having an 82% graduation rate with graduates making around $69,000 on average to start their careers.

University of Notre Dame has a 91% graduation rate with graduates earning around $78,400 early in their careers, according to the report. Notre Dame was listed as the No. 1 best college in Indiana.

Here's where other Midwestern schools placed on the list:

No. 28: Washington University in St. Louis

No. 40: University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

No. 68: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

No. 69: University of Wisconsin - Madison

No. 75: Kettering University

The report looked at more than 2,576 institutions across the U.S., measuring "overall quality." The schools were evaluated on metrics such as graduation rate, post graduate earnings and a college's average expenditure per student.