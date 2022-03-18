3 Midwest Towns Named Among Top Places to Live in America, New Ranking Shows

Three towns in the Midwest, including one just outside Chicago, were named among the top 25 places to live in the U.S., according to a newly released ranking.

Based on public schools, crime and safety, housing, nightlife, diversity and how good for raising a family, the newly released ranking from Niche gave scores to towns across the country.

Carmel, Indiana was ranked as the ninth best place to live in America, followed shortly after by Okemos, Michigan at No. 12 and Clarendon Hills at No. 22.

Carmel, which was also ranked the best place to live in Indiana, received an overall A+ grade with an A+ in public schools, an A+ in housing, an A+ in "good for families," a B- in crime and safety, a B+ in nightlife and a B+ in diversity.

The town outside Indianapolis has a population of 97,464 and a median home value of $333,200, according to Niche. The median household income is $112,765.

Okemos, a suburb outside of Landing, has a population of 24,141 and an overall score of A+. The town also received an A+ in public schools and "good for families" while housing and diversity received an A, and nightlight received an A-.

The Michigan suburb was also ranked as the best place to live in Michigan, and has a median home value of $242,200 and a median household income of $78,600.

Voted as the best place to live in Illinois, Clarendon Hills received an A+ overall score, as well as in public schools and "good for families." The suburb just outside Chicago was scored as an A- in crime and safety and a B+ in housing, nightlife and diversity.

Clarendon Hills has a population of 8,716 with a median home value of $506,400 and a median household income of $111,958, Niche calculated.