3 Midwest cities ranked on recent index of ‘happiest' in the world

A recent index produced by the Institute for Quality of Life in London ranked cities based on a number of factors to determine "happiness" factors, with three cities from the Midwestern U.S. making the cut.

According to this year's Happy City index, 31 cities from around the globe were given "gold" status, the highest rank on the list.

While only two American cities ranked in the "gold" status, Minneapolis was among them, ranking as the 30th happiest city in the world.

New York City was ranked the happiest city in America in the index, and the 17th happiest in the world.

While a total of 18 American cities were ranked on the full list of 200 cities, Indianapolis and Columbus were the only other Midwestern cities to make the index, ranking at No. 63 and No. 112, respectively.

Produced by the Institute for Quality of Life in London, the ranking looks at a number of factors to determine each city's "happiness" level.

The criteria includes 82 elements across six "themes" or categories:

Citizens Governance Environment Economy Health Mobility

"We know happiness is influenced by many factors, and a wealth of research backs this up. Every year, we work hard to objectively assess what truly matters to city dwellers, using this insight to evaluate their happiness," the ranking states.

Using that criteria, the ranking named 200 cities around the world, ranking them from bronze to silver to gold.

Copenhagen in Denmark was ranked the happiest of all, followed by Zurich in Switzerland.

Here's a look at where the American cities that made the list were ranked:

Gold

No. 17: New York, New York

No. 30: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Silver

No. 34: San Diego, California

No. 43: Washington, D.C.

No. 56: Salt Lake City, Utah

No. 63: Columbus, Ohio

No. 70: Los Angeles, California

No. 80: Seattle, Washington

No. 84: Baltimore, Maryland

No. 89: San Antonio, Texas

No. 96: Nashville, Tennessee

Bronze

No. 112: Indianapolis, Indiana

No. 119: San Jose, California

No. 131: Boston, Massachusetts

No. 141: Portland, Oregon

No. 176: Orlando, Florida

No. 181: Phoenix, Arizona

No. 198: Houston, Texas

See the full ranking here.