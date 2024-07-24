Look up! 3 meteor showers to catch over Chicago skies this summer

Attention Illinois sky-gazers: While you may not be able to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights Wednesday, there are a handful of meteor showers you'll want to look up for in the coming weeks -- including one of the biggest ones of the year.

According to Space.com, meteor showers appear when "crumbs" of dust or debris from asteroids or comets enter Earth's atmosphere at very high speeds.

"During their journey through the atmosphere, meteors rub against air particles, creating friction and heat," editors wrote. "The heat then vaporizes most meteors, resulting in bright streaks of light across the sky, or shooting stars."

Unlike the Aurora Borealis, meteor showers offer sky-gazers more chances to see them.

"Meteor showers last for weeks," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. "They have peak dates where they're expected to be the most active."

Here's a breakdown of the meteor showers coming up this summer, and when you can see them

Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower

This meteor shower, with between 10 and 15 meteors per hour, will peak Monday, July 29, Jeanes said, with best viewing times between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

"It's important you're also away from city lights though," Jeanes said.

According to Jeanes, the meteor shower will last through Aug. 21.

Alpha Capricornids Meteor Shower

This meteor shower, with between one and five meteors per hour, will peak Monday July 29 and Tuesday, July 30. This shower is not as active as others, Jeanes said.

Perseid Meteor Shower

"This is the big meteor shower," Jeanes said. "There are two big ones out of the year -- We have the Perseids in August, and the Geminids in Decemeber."

Jeanes added the Perseid meteor shower is typically the "most talked about" because its warm outside.

"You don't have to freeze your tail off to go look at a meteor shower."

According to Jeanes, the Perseid peaks Aug. 12 -- between midnight and dawn -- with between 10 and 20 meteors per hour. However, the shower is expected to be visible for weeks leading up to Aug. 12, and even weeks after, Jeanes said.

"Estimates forecast a peak of about 50–90 meteors per hour under very dark, very clear skies," the Adler Planetarium said, of the Perseid shower. "Far fewer meteors will be seen in light-polluted areas."