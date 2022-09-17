3 Men Wounded in Shooting Near Church in Grand Boulevard

Three men were wounded in a shooting near a church in the city's Grand Boulevard community area Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to police, three men were near the street in the 4700 block of South Prairie Avenue right around noon when they were approached by a black Cadillac Escalade. A gunman inside the vehicle opened fire, striking the three men.

A 26-year-old man was struck to the foot

A 29-year-old man was struck to the ankle

A 35-year-old man was struck to both legs

All three men were taken to University of Chicago Hospital where they were all originally reported to be in good condition.

The shooting occurred just outside Christian Tabernacle Church, located at 4712 South Prairie Avenue. Police did not confirm if there was an event at the church preceding the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives and there is currently no one in custody.

This is a developing story. NBC 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.