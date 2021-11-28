chicago kidnapping

3 Men Wearing Ski Masks Kidnapped Girl Near Austin High School: Chicago Police

The victim woke up in the back of the vehicle at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Harlem, police said.

Chicago Police Department investigators are looking for three male suspects who kidnapped a girl and forced her into a vehicle Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., a girl of unknown age was in the area of Pine Avenue and Lake Street, approximately two blocks from Austin High School, when she was followed by a four-door black sedan with tinted windows, according to a community alert from CPD.

Once under a viaduct, three unknown men wearing ski masks exited the vehicle and forced the girl inside. The victim woke up in the back of the vehicle at approximately 10:45 a.m. the following morning in the 1700 block of North Harlem, police said.

According to police, the girl had no memory of what occurred until she woke up.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.

