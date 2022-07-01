3 Men Sought After Jewelry Store Employee Shot During Robbery: Oak Lawn Police

Police in south suburban Oak Lawn are seeking three male suspects in connection with the shooting of a jewelry store employee during a robbery at the business Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The robbery unfolded at approximately 3 p.m. at Reichman Jewelers, 4439 W. 95th St., when three masked offenders entered the store, drew their firearms and disarmed a security guard, according to a news release from the Oak Lawn Police Department.

After the offenders began breaking glass display cases and taking jewelry, an employee emerged from the back of the store. At least one offender opened fire, shooting the employee twice.

The suspects exited the store following the shooting and drove away westbound in a silver car. The injured employee was taken to an area hospital and listed in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Department at 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-8477.