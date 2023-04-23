3 Men Shot in Morgan Park, Chicago Police Say

Three men were shot by an unknown assailant while they were standing outside in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood on Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of West 111th Street at approximately 11:26 p.m., and upon arrival they found that three men had been shot.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the torso, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said. A 38-year-old man was shot in the arm, and a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg, and both were taken to hospitals in good condition.

One of the victims told police that an unknown assailant had walked up to them and opened fire before fleeing the scene on foot. That suspect is not in custody, and an investigation is underway.