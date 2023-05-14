3 Men Shot After Being Caught in Crossfire of River North Shootout

Chicago police say that three men were injured, two critically, after they were caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between two vehicles Sunday morning in River North.

According to authorities, the three men were standing in the first block of West Hubbard at approximately 3:05 a.m. when two vehicles began to approach.

Individuals in the two vehicles were exchanging gunfire, and all three individuals, who were on the sidewalk, were struck.

A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were both struck multiple times, and both were taken to hospitals in critical condition, according to police.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A third, a 32-year-old man, was shot twice in the arm, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.