3 Men Killed in Far South Side Hit-and-Run, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after three pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Far South Side early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, four men were walking in the 7000 block of South Jeffery in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood at approximately 5 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound at the location.

Three of the men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, according to police. A fourth victim was taken to another hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time.

The vehicle fled the scene after the crash, and no suspect information has been generated at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and we will have more on this story as it develops.