Parkway Gardens

3 Men in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Parkway Gardens, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police say three men are in critical condition after they were shot in a Parkway Gardens apartment building Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the men were standing in the hallway of a residential building in the 6400 block of South King Drive at approximately 2:48 a.m. when they were shot.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and in the left side of his body, police said. A 42-year-old man was shot in the left elbow and in the left arm, while a 20-year-old man was shot in the right armpit and twice in the leg.

Local

Wicker Park 16 mins ago

Rideshare Drivers Targeted in Series of Armed Carjackings on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago Blackhawks 2 hours ago

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Talks Facing, Texting With Joel Quenneville

Authorities said all three men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition.

The men were unable to provide information to authorities due to the extent of their injuries, and Area One detectives are currently investigating the shooting.

This article tagged under:

Parkway GardensChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us