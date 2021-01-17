3 Men in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Parkway Gardens, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police say three men are in critical condition after they were shot in a Parkway Gardens apartment building Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the men were standing in the hallway of a residential building in the 6400 block of South King Drive at approximately 2:48 a.m. when they were shot.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and in the left side of his body, police said. A 42-year-old man was shot in the left elbow and in the left arm, while a 20-year-old man was shot in the right armpit and twice in the leg.

Authorities said all three men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition.

The men were unable to provide information to authorities due to the extent of their injuries, and Area One detectives are currently investigating the shooting.