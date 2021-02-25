chicago unrest

3 Men Face Federal Charges After Allegedly Setting Fire to CTA Van Last May

The incident occurred during unrest in the city of Chicago on May 30, federal prosecutors say

Three men are facing federal charges after they allegedly set fire to a Chicago Transit Authority van during violent unrest in the city last spring.

According to charging documents from the Department of Justice, Denzal Stewart, 24, Lamar Taylor, 23 and Darion Lindsey, 19, are each charged with one count of arson in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors allege that the three men were responsible for destroying a CTA van by lighting it on fire during civil unrest in the city on May 30, 2020.

According to the DOJ, Stewart and Taylor were arrested on Wednesday morning, and both pleaded not guilty during an arraignment. They will both appear at a detention hearing on Friday in connection with the case.

Lindsey was already in custody on unrelated charges, according to federal authorities.

All three men face a minimum sentence of five years in prison if convicted, and a maximum of 20 years.

