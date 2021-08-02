3 Men Crash Through Hotel Window During Fight Over Counterfeit Lollapalooza Tickets

Three men crashed through the window of the Congress Hotel across the street from Grant Park during a fight over counterfeit Lollapalooza tickets Sunday.

Two of the men, 29 and 38, had started arguing with another man who allegedly sold them the counterfeit tickets around 5:45 p.m. in front of the hotel in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The three scuffled and went through a glass window, police said.

The 38-year-old man suffered minor cuts to his head and both of his legs. The 29-year-old suffered a laceration to his left leg, and the alleged seller of the tickets, 26, had minor cuts to his back, head and both of his legs, police said.

All three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.