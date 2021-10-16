3 Men Charged With Kidnapping in Beating of Man They Claim Owed Them Money

Three people are in custody after allegedly luring a man to a scene for an inspection and then violently assaulting him at the behest of a man who claimed the victim owed him money.

According to police in suburban Orland Park, the assault took place in early September. The victim in the case was contacted by one of the suspects, later identified as Khristaan Hillard, who requested an estimate for camera installation work at a business.

The victim agreed to meet with Hillard at the business in the 16100 block of South Wolf Road on Sept. 9. As he began to inspect the property for potential installation spots, he was allegedly attacked by Hillard, who used pepper spray on him, threw him to the ground and began to punch him.

The suspect then allegedly stood over him and stole his car keys, wallet and phone.

Hillard then accused the victim of stealing from his former employer, identified by police as Joe Cartolano, telling him that he owed the business owner $50,000 that he had allegedly stolen. He then allegedly threatened the victim’s family if the victim did not drop off the money at the employer’s new place of business in suburban Oak Forest.

Hillard then allegedly struck the victim in the head with an object, then pulled out a knife. The victim fled into a nearby cornfield, and flagged down a passing motorist, who called 911.

In the days following that assault, the victim allegedly received several threatening messages from the suspect. Orland Park detectives were able to locate Hillard at an Indiana hotel, and arrested him on Sept. 16.

Police allege that Hillard was recruited by James Paul, 39, to commit the assault and to deliver the threats. Hillard was then to be paid by Cartolano in connection with the assault.

Police allege that Hillard was driving a vehicle registered to Paul and met Cartolano at the Oak Forest business on the day of the assault. Cartolano then allegedly followed Hillard to the scene of the assault.

On Tuesday, police took both Paul and Cartolano into custody. Both are being held without bond on charges of armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping and intimidation.