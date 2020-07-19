3 Members of Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Killed in Texas Crash

Three members of a motorcycle club were killed Saturday after a suspected drunk driver crashed into them on a Texas roadway, club officials confirmed Sunday.

The riders, who were members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, were riding to have lunch Saturday afternoon when a car veered over the center line of the roadway and struck the group, according to authorities.

Club officials identified the victims in a press release Saturday afternoon. Joseph Paglia, a retired Niles police officer and president of the club’s Chicago chapter, was identified as one of the victims, as was Michael White, a retired U.S. Army soldier and secretary of the Chicago chapter.

Jerry Wayne Harbour, an ambassador for the club and a retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Army, was also killed in the crash.

According to police, the club members were riding in Texas Hill Country, approximately 65 miles northwest of San Antonio, as part of a celebration of the club’s birthday. The driver who crashed into the group was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

According to NBC News, nine club members are in critical condition after the crash.