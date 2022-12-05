3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where

The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players.

Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.

So, where did these players snag their lucky tickets?

Tony's Fresh Market, located at 5630 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago, sold one of them, and Speedway, stationed at 8000 W. 95th St. in Hickory Hills, handed out the other, according to the Illinois Lottery. The third ticket was purchased on the Illinois Lottery's website.

The retailers will receive a bonus of $2,000 each, which is 1% of the prize amount, for being the ones to hand out the winning tickets.

In total, nearly 17,000 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $740,000 in prizes were won in Saturday evening’s Powerball drawing, the lottery reported.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.