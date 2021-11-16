3 Killed When Train Strikes Vehicle at NW Indiana Crossing

Three people were killed Tuesday morning when a train collided with a vehicle at a northwest Indiana train crossing, police said.

The CSX train struck a four-door Chevrolet about 7:30 a.m. at a crossing in Gary's Miller neighborhood and all three victims in the vehicle were ejected by the impact, Gary police said.

The crumpled vehicle came to rest off the tracks and the train had stopped, blocking major crossings in Gary, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Police had not identified the three crash victims as of late Tuesday morning.