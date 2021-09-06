3 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 80 Near Mokena, Police Say

Three people have died after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 in suburban Will County on Monday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, troopers were called to a multi-vehicle crash near milepost 144 on Interstate 80 just after midnight Monday.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed, with traffic diverted off onto La Grange Road in Mokena, according to authorities.

In all, three people were killed in the crash. Their identities have not been released, and it is not known at this time whether there were any other injuries.

The highway remained closed for approximately four and a half hours, and reopened just before 5:30 a.m.