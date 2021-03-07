3 Killed in Suburban Mount Prospect Car and SUV Crash

Three people died Sunday morning when an SUV collided with a car in northwest suburban Mount Prospect, according to authorities.

The crash was reported before 8 a.m. on Rand Road near Mount Prospect Road.

According to police, a white Honda sedan was traveling southbound on Rand Road from the exit of Mount Prospect plaza when a gold Ford SUV, which was heading northwest bound on Rand Road from Central Road, entered the intersection and struck the sedan.

The impact of the collision caused the SUV to rollover and come to a rest on its roof. Three people riding inside the sedan were killed upon impact, authorities said.

As of late Sunday, the victims' names were being withheld as police worked to identify their families.

The driver of the Ford was extricated from the vehicle by the Mount Prospect Fire Department and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Rand Road was closed between Central Road and Henry Street as officers conducted an investigation, but had reopened as of 6 p.m.

UPDATE: All lanes of Rand Road have been opened up and investigators have cleared the scene of the earlier traffic crash. https://t.co/1YU46Z2RJJ — MountProspectPolice (@MountProspectPD) March 7, 2021

Both the Mount Prospect Police Department Major Crash Investigation Team and the multi-jurisdictional Major Case Assistance Team were investigating the incident.