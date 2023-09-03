Kane County

3 killed in Kane County crash involving motorcycle, sedan

Three people are dead after a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a sedan on Saturday night in Kane County.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near U.S. 30 and Davis Road in Big Rock at approximately 9:28 p.m.

A sedan was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 when it attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone, according to authorities.

At the same time, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on the roadway, and struck the sedan head-on.

Two individuals on the motorcycle, identified as Scott and Kathleen Luczynski, where both pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered in the collision.

The driver of the sedan, identified as Jaime Bibiano, was also pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

