3 killed in fiery Saturday crash on Interstate 94 in Indiana

Indiana state police say that three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in LaPorte County on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the crash occurred two miles east of the Michigan City exit, near mile marker 36.4.

Police say that a Kia sedan had been parked on the side of the road, with lights flashing, due to a mechanical failure just before 8:30 a.m.

As the driver of the vehicle contacted roadside service, a Dodge SUV, which was being driven eastbound, left the lanes of travel and slammed into the Kia.

The driver of the Kia was able to escape the vehicle before it burst into flames, but three other individuals inside of the vehicle remained trapped inside, police said.

All three individuals, identified as 58-year-old Alkesh Patel, 54-year-old Hina Alkesh Patel and 30-year-old Aditi Nirmit Patel, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge and two passengers inside the SUV were not injured.

A blood-alcohol test was administered to the driver of the Dodge, but results have not been confirmed at this time.

No other information was available.