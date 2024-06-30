3 killed after argument ends in gunfire, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating after three people were killed early Sunday morning in the city’s Chatham neighborhood.

According to authorities, three individuals were walking in the 500 block of East 76th Street at approximately 2:17 a.m. when they got into an argument with two men.

Those two men got into a silver SUV and drove up to the trio before opening fire, police said.

A man and a woman were both struck multiple times by gunfire and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

A third victim was also hit multiple times and was taken to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The silver SUV was last seen fleeing eastbound on 76th Street, and there are no suspects in custody at this time, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.