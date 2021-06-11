3 Killed, 6 Wounded in Shootings in Chicago Thursday, Including 14-Year-Old Boy

Three people were killed and six others wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday, including a 14-year-old boy shot dead in Lawndale on the West Side.

The teen was shot several times around 1:45 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 1100 block of South Karlov Avenue, not far from a U-Haul van his family had been loading up to move to a safer place in the suburbs.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

He was identified as Tyrese Taylor by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The boy’s mother was moving the family to the suburbs to let him live in a calmer environment, according to a neighbor who said he knew the teen well.

No one is in custody, according to police.

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon while sitting in a parked vehicle in West Englewood.

About 3:30 p.m. the man was parked in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside began shooting at him, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Earlier Thursday morning, a man was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, just minutes after a separate shooting wounded someone four blocks away.

The fatal shooting occurred around 7:40 a.m. when two gunmen got out of a black SUV and opened fire in the 4100 block of West Iowa Street, police said.

A man, 30, was hit at least twice and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

The gunmen got back in the SUV and drove west, police said. No one was arrested.

About 10 minutes earlier, about a half-mile away in East Garfield Park, another man was wounded in a shooting.

The 56-year-old man was riding in a car when he was shot in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road, police said. Two people in a black sedan pulled up, yelled something at the man and opened fire. The man, struck in his jaw, went to Loretto Hospital, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Police did not say if the shootings were related.

Other shootings:

— A woman was hurt in a shooting outside a restaurant Thursday night in West Chatham on the South Side. The 23-year-old was sitting inside a vehicle in the restaurant parking lot about 9:50 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a male suspect approached her and began firing shots, police said. She suffered a graze wound to her head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

— A 29-year-old man was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in Parkway Gardens on the South Side. About 7 p.m., the man was parked on the street in the 6500 block of South King Drive when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing shots at him, police said. He was struck in the thigh and taken to St. Bernard Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

— A 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. A gunman came up to the teen in an alley and opened fire around 1:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Spaulding Avenue, police said. The boy was shot in the groin and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

— A man was shot Thursday morning in Schorsch Village on the Northwest Side. About 11:10 a.m. the 41-year-old went to see someone who lived in the 6600 block of West Melrose Street, police said. When he began pounding on the person’s window a male in the home at the time took out a gun and shot him in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition. The male was placed into custody, according to police.

— In the day’s first reported shooting, a 28-year-old man was shot walking in Lawndale on the West Side. The man was walking about 1:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Harrison Street when someone in a passing black SUV fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said. He went to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Nine people were shot, three fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.