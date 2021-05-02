3 Killed, 28 Hurt in Shootings Across Chicago So Far This Weekend

Three people were killed and 28 wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

Late Saturday night, 12 people were shot within the span of two hours citywide.

One man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

Just before midnight, the men, 27 and 30, were outside in the 5600 block of South Morgan Street when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The 27-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the hip, shoulder and buttocks, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

The 30-year-old was struck multiple times in the shoulder and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

About 45 minutes earlier, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle in Burnside on the South Side.

The man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle about 11:15 p.m. traveling in the 800 block of East 87th Place when someone fired shots in his direction, police said.

The man was struck three times in the head and twice in the arm, police said. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. The medical examiner’s office has not yet identified him.

Another man was fatally shot during a fight Saturday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 37-year-old was standing outside with a group of people in the 11800 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 10:50 p.m. when he began arguing with another male, police said.

The two started physically fighting and the other male shot the 37-year-old once in the head and fled, police said.

He was transported to Roseland Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. The medical examiner’s office has not yet identified him.

In nonfatal attacks, a 35-year-old woman was critically hurt in a shooting Sunday morning in Brainerd on the South Side.

About 4:05 a.m., she was sitting in the front seat of a vehicle driving in the 9400 block of South Halsted Street when someone in a white pick-up truck began shooting at her, police said. She was struck in the back of the head and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot Sunday while filling up his vehicle at a gas station in East Ukrainian Village.

The man was at a gas station about 2:35 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Augusta Boulevard when a male approached him and fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and went to St. Mary’s Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 7:05 p.m., he was on the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Blackstone Avenue, when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the hand, calf and grazed on the head, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Another teenage boy was critically hurt in a shooting Friday night in Lawndale.

The boy, 17, was standing in front of a home about 7:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and was transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition, police said.

At least 23 other people were hurt in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend four people were killed and 21 others wounded in shootings across Chicago.