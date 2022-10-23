Brighton Park

3 Killed, 2 Injured in Brighton Park Shooting, Police Say

Five people were shot, three fatally, at a drag racing incident early Sunday in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Kedzie Street, where approximately 100 cars had gathered, Chicago police said.

Two 20-year-old men and an unidentified third person are dead, while two other men, ages 21 and 19, are in critical condition at an area hospital, according to police.

It is unclear how the drag racing escalated into the shooting, and the incident remains under investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Brighton Parkchicago crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us