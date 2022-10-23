3 Killed, 2 Injured in Brighton Park Shooting, Police Say

Five people were shot, three fatally, at a drag racing incident early Sunday in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Kedzie Street, where approximately 100 cars had gathered, Chicago police said.

Two 20-year-old men and an unidentified third person are dead, while two other men, ages 21 and 19, are in critical condition at an area hospital, according to police.

It is unclear how the drag racing escalated into the shooting, and the incident remains under investigation.