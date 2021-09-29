3 Killed, 11 Wounded by Gunfire in Chicago Tuesday

Three people were killed and 11 others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday.

A woman was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side. Two women were sitting in a car and two men were standing nearby in the 6500 block of South Calumet Avenue when someone approached and fired about 1:30 a.m., police said. A 27-year-old woman was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Hospital. A 35-year-old woman was grazed in the back and refused treatment. A 21-year-old man was shot in the ankle and went to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was in good condition. A second man was grazed on the hand and refused treatment.

A man was fatally shot in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The 39-year-old was in a gangway in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the shoulder and torso, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

A man was killed in Lawndale on the West Side. He was near the street about 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Christiana Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The 21-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old man was wounded in Portage Park on the Northwest Side. About 11 p.m., he was dropped off at Community First Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, police said. He was in fair condition.

Seven others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Five people were killed, and nine others were wounded in shootings Monday in the city.