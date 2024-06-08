3 kids wounded in shootings hour apart in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood

Two teens and a 12-year-old were wounded in a pair of shootings Friday night in Douglas.

The first shooting happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East 31st Street. Someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking the 12-year-old walking with a group of people and a 15-year-old girl sitting in a car, Chicago police said.

The 12-year-old was shot multiple times in the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. The girl suffered several gunshot wounds in the back and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition, police said.

A 16-year-old male was shot less than an hour later and about a half-mile away.

He was standing in a fast food restaurant parking lot in the 3400 block of South King Drive just before 10:15 p.m. when someone opened fire, police said.

He was shot in the abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported in either shooting.