3 Keys to Win Bears – Giants NFL Week 4 Game, Final Score Prediction

3 keys for Bears to beat Giantsscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

At the beginning of the season, many Bears fans likely had the Week 4 matchup against the Giants circled as a win. But the Giants have proven to be a little more feisty than many expected, and the Bears passing attack has been more lethargic than even the most pessimistic projections. Still, the Bears have a good chance to improve to 3-1 on Sunday if they execute properly.

ATTACK MIDDLE OF GIANTS DEFENSE

If there’s one thing the Bears can hang their hat on in the early stages of the year, it’s that they’ve built one of the best rushing attacks in the league. As things stand, the Bears rank top-five in the NFL in rushing yards (560), yards per carry (5.4), rushing touchdowns (4), 20+ yard rushes (5), 40+ yard rushes (2) and rushing first downs (27). They should be able to use that strength against a weak Giants rush defense that will be missing its key cog Leonard Williams. The star defensive tackle couldn’t make it onto the practice field as he tries to recover from a knee injury he suffered in Week 2. The Giants went from holding Derrick Henry to 82 yards with Williams in the lineup, to allowing 105 yards to Tony Polland and 73 yards to Ezekiel Elliott without Williams in Week 3. Khalil Herbert has proven time and again that he’s more than a capable replacement for David Montgomery in this offense, and Sunday could be another opportunity for Herbert to have a big game if the Bears lean on him.

PUT PRESSURE ON ROOKIE TACKLE EVAN NEAL

The Giants drafted Evan Neal with the seventh-overall pick, in part due to his low sack rate at Alabama. The idea was to pair him with Andrew Thomas, fourth-overall pick from the 2020 draft, to lock down the edges of their offensive line for the foreseeable future. But it hasn’t worked out that way so far. Neal has struggled, and the Giants have surrendered 13 sacks, third-most in the league. After allowing three sacks to DeMarcus Lawrence in Week 3, Neal shouldered the blame and told reporters that he was put on his heels by things like stunts and shifted fronts. The Bears have struggled to get their talented pass rush going in the early stages of this season, so it may behoove them to take a page out of the Cowboys book and throw a lot at Neal.

BOTTLE UP SAQUON BARKLEY

Similar to the Bears, the Giants have rushed the ball very well, with not much in the way of a passing attack. A big reason is that Barkley looks like his old self again. Now two years removed from his ACL injury, Barkley has shown his typical speed and elusiveness on the field. He’s second in the league with 317 rushing yards, has the longest single rush among all RBs with a 68-yarder, and has pitched in on the passing game too. His 13 catches rank sixth in the NFL, while his 91 receiving yards rank eighth. The bulk of the Giants offense runs through Barkley now, and in Week 4 he could receive even more touches. Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson still can’t make it onto the field due to injuries, and now Sterling Shepard is done for the year with a torn ACL. The Giants will rely on unheralded receivers like David Sills V and Richie James, and the underperforming Kenny Golladay. If the Bears can continue to improve their run defense to prevent Barkley from taking over the game, they’ll go a long way towards slowing down the Giants offense as a whole.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION

The Bears could find themselves in another ugly game, and they’ve proven they can win ugly games. Despite their 2-1 record, the Giants do not appear to be a menacing opponent, especially with their banged up roster.

Bears: 23, Giants: 20

