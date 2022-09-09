3 Keys for Chicago Bears to Upset San Francisco 49ers in Week 1

3 keys for Bears to upset 49ers in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Week 1 is finally here. No more waiting. No more preparation. We do have a few more projections, though. The Bears enter the season as big underdogs against the 49ers, even though they’re playing at Soldier Field, with betting lines hovering around seven points. Pair that with the 40.5 point over/under line, and you can infer that oddsmakers only expect the Bears to score around 17 points. Despite the bad vibes from Vegas, the Bears still have a path to victory on Sunday. It won’t be easy to snag a win against last season’s NFC runner-up, but if the Bears can execute these three keys, they’ll give themselves a great chance to start the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era on a high note.

MAKE TREY LANCE UNCOMFORTABLE

The 49ers’ second-year quarterback is arguably the biggest x-factor of the game. At times he’s flashed incredible play making ability. At other times he’s looked overwhelmed. The key to disrupting a young QB without much experience is no secret. Defenses have to generate pressure, and they have to keep him guessing. That’s exactly what Alan Williams will aim to do. Cover-2 schemes like the Bears have installed aren’t known for high blitz rates, but don’t be surprised if the Bears bring extra rushers more often than expected to get in Lance’s face. At the same time, the Bears could fake a blitz at the line, only to drop back into zone pass coverage to try to confuse Lance into throwing into a well-defended passing lane. Whatever the case, if the Bears can force Lance into making mistakes they’ll give themselves more chances on offense, and a better chance to win the game.

FIND A WAY TO CONTAIN DEEBO SAMUEL

The Bears have been effusive when describing Samuel’s talent as a multi-faceted playmaker. He’s an excellent route runner, elusive with the ball in his hands, and can threaten teams both horizontally and vertically. To combat that the Bears will need to stay disciplined with their keys. Alan Williams stressed the importance of players keeping their eyes where they should be, and ignoring all the “eye candy” the 49ers will throw at them with pre-snap motion. Beyond that, all the Bears have said they’ll simply have to lean on their H.I.T.S. principles to prevent him from making game-changing plays. Williams expects at least seven players swarming the football on every single snap. With that mentality, the Bears will rely on numbers to bring Samuel down.

HELP TACKLES WITH NICK BOSA

Similar to Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa is a high-impact player who the Bears can only hope to contain, rather than neutralize entirely. That task becomes even harder considering the Bears will be starting rookie Braxton Jones and second-year player Larry Borom on the edges. To help, the Bears will have to bring in extra guys to chip or double-team Bosa whenever possible. They can help the offensive line in other ways too. We’ve seen Justin Fields have great success outside the pocket on designed rollouts. If Luke Getsy takes advantage of Fields’ athleticism and moves the play away from Bosa, it will give those young tackles extra time in protection. When Fields has had time to throw the ball this preseason, he’s been nearly perfect, so the team will have to manufacture that time on Sunday.

Given the improvements on defense, the unknown with Lance, and Getsy already demonstrating that he understands how to take the spotlight away from his inexperienced line, I believe the Bears can pull off the upset to start the season.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION

Bears 23, 49ers 20

