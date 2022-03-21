chicago carjackings

3 Juveniles Charged With Armed Carjacking in Chicago

The boys - 12, 13 and 14 - were arrested hours after they allegedly "took a vehicle by force" from a 50-year-old man, according to police

Three children were charged with carjacking a man while armed in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side, police said Sunday.

The boys - 12, 13 and 14 - were arrested hours after they allegedly "took a vehicle by force" from a 50-year-old man, according to police.

Authorities said the carjacking took place Saturday in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard. The trio was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The three were each charged with aggravated vehicular carjacking with a weapon. The 12-year-old faces two felony counts for the carjacking, along with felony charges of possession of a lost or stolen credit card and forgery with intent to deliver.

The 14-year-old was also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicle.

No court information was immediately available.

