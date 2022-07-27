3 Injured When Stolen Vehicle Fleeing Police Causes Crash in Greater Grand Crossing: CPD

Two children were among three injured Wednesday evening when a stolen car being pursued by police collided with another vehicle in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, authorities said.



At approximately 7:15 p.m., police officers from Indiana were following a black Chrysler 300, which exited the expressway at a high rate of speed and struck another vehicle near the intersection of East 71st Street and South State Street. A woman and two children sustained minor children sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to police.

Additional information what led up to the incident wasn't immediately available.