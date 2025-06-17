A verbal altercation ended with three people suffering stab wounds at a skate park located at Chicago’s Grant Park.

According to Chicago police, the altercation unfolded at the Grant Skate Park near the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., one of the individuals involved in the altercation pulled out a knife and stabbed two other individuals, police said.

One of the individuals then disarmed the attacker and then stabbed him repeatedly, according to authorities.

One of the victims and the suspect were both transported to an area hospital, where they were initially listed in critical condition. The second victim declined medical treatment at the scene, according to authorities.

A knife was recovered at the skate park and charges are pending in the case.