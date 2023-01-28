3 Injured in Shooting During Argument at NW Indiana Apartment Complex

Three people sustained gunshot wounds when shots were fired during an argument Saturday morning at an East Chicago, Indiana, apartment complex, authorities said.

At around 10:45 a.m., officers with the East Chicago Police Department were called to Atlas Apartments, 2245 Indianapolis Blvd., in reference to a shooting, police stated in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in the rear of the building who had been shot in the leg. Inside the building, they found two women who had also been injured. One female victim was shot in the hip, while the other was shot in the leg, police said.

All three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting started as an argument between two neighbors, and there was no immediate threat to the public.

It remains unclear if anyone has been arrested.

Anyone with information can call the East Chicago Police Department at 219-391-8318 or the department's anonymous tipline at 219-391-8500.