3 Injured in Shooting at Ukrainian Village Barbershop

Three people were injured Friday afternoon when two gunmen opened fire into a barbershop in Chicago's Ukranian Village neighborhood, according to police.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the unidentified men walked up to the MVP Cuts barbershop, located at 1107 N. Western Ave., opened the door and started shooting into the business, Chicago police officials stated.

Three people inside the barbershop, a woman and two men, were struck by gunfire and rushed to area hospitals. A 52-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

An 18-year-old male was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle. The third victim, a 20-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and ankle, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and said to be in fair condition.

Both suspects fled from the business immediately following the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by Area Three Detectives.