At least 2 Injured in Shooting at South Shore Restaurant Saturday Afternoon, Police Say

At least two people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Saturday afternoon, officials said.

In the 200 block of East 71st Street outside Jeffrey Chicken and Sub at 2:33 p.m., two men were near the sidewalk when they were approached by a vehicle, police said. A person exited the vehicle and subsequently began firing shots.

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. Another man, 63, was shot in the leg and ankle and taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Chicago fire officials reported about an hour after the incident that a woman in her 40s was also shot and taken to a hospital.

No one was in custody as of Saturday evening and area detectives were investigating.

