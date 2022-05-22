3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle River North Crash, Police Say

Chicago police say that three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in River North early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a man was driving a Jeep westbound in the 100 block of West Huron at approximately 12:35 a.m. when he rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

Police say the Jeep then hit another parked car with enough force to knock it onto its side.

The driver of the Jeep, as well as a 27-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle, were both taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The driver that was struck at the intersection complained of neck and back pain, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Citations are pending in the case, and no other injuries were reported.