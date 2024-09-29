Humboldt Park

3 injured in Humboldt Park shooting, Chicago police say

Three men were standing near the sidewalk when an vehicle approached and at least one person inside began firing shots.

Chicago police were investigating on Sunday after a shooting left three people wounded in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at around 5:26 p.m. in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue. Three men were standing near the sidewalk when an vehicle approached and at least one person inside began firing shots.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the elbow and taken to an area hospital. A second victim, a 35-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and transported by paramedics to an area hospital, police said. The third victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot in the leg and subsequently hospitalized.

All three victims were said to be in good condition.

No one was in custody as Area Four detectives investigated late Saturday.

