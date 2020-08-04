Gold Coast

3 Injured in Gold Coast Shooting Tuesday, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after at least three people were injured in a shooting in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the individuals were shot on Oak Street, between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed that all three were taken to area hospitals. Two of the victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in red (serious-to-critical) condition, while the third was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in yellow (fair-to-serious) condition.

Local

Chicago Violence 27 mins ago

‘So Much Grief': Teen Activist Killed in Weekend Shooting Mourned by Family, Friends

Kenwood 41 mins ago

Fire Department Investigates Alleged Removal of Black Lives Matter Banner

According to scanner traffic, police believe the suspects in the shooting fled the scene on Oak Street before getting onto Lake Shore Drive. A search remains underway for those suspects.

This article tagged under:

Gold Coast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us