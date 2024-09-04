Chicago police are investigating after a shooting inside a Thornton's gas station in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood left three people, including two employees, hospitalized.

The incident took place at approximately 10:08 p.m. in the 3400 block of South California Street, police said. At that time, four people were pursuing a 25-year-old male when two of the suspects produced firearms and shot at the victim.

According to police, the man then ran into the gas station, chased by one of the suspects who continued shooting at the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen and legs, authorities said, and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Two gas station employees were also struck by gunfire, police said. One of those employees, a 26-year-old male, was shot in the mouth and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

Another male employee, 25, sustained a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.

Photos and video from the scene show the gas station's glass windows and doors shattered, with police tape surrounding the gas station and pumps.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating, police said.