3 injured as wrong-way crash shuts down DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago

A wrong-way crash on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive left three people injured, two of them critically, and shut down the major roadway in both directions for the start of the morning rush hour.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to police.

There, a vehicle entered Lake Shore Drive southbound traveling the wrong way and struck an oncoming vehicle that was heading northbound, police said.

Two women in the vehicle that entered the roadway while traveling in the wrong direction were critically injured in the crash and taken to Northwestern Hospital for "injuries to their bodies," authorities said. A man in the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital complaining of chest pain, according to police. He was last listed in good condition.

Authorities said citations are pending and an investigation is ongoing.

As of 6 a.m., the northbound lanes of the roadway remained closed from Chicago Avenue to Michigan Avenue.